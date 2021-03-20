Menu
William Weldon Irvine
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
William Weldon Irvine

William Weldon Irvine completed this life's journey on March 14, 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born in Big Island, Virginia, on January 9, 1936, to the late Reverend Eugene D. Irvine and the late Hortense Elizabeth Sledd Irvine.

In addition to his wife, Linda C. Irvine, he is survived by her children, Robert A. Cabell III of Brussels, Belgium, Phyllis C. Brown (Sam) of Madison Heights, Va., and Tammy Cabell of Manassas, Va.; one sister, Jean I. Holmes of Upper Marlboro, Md.; one nephew, Raynah H. Adams IV (Pamela) of Bowie, Md.; grandchildren, Tyler Cabell, Ilaria Cabell, Eann Pennix, Zayden Brown, Payton Pennix, and Samuel Brown II "Trey," many other relatives and friends.

He was a member of Wingfield Baptist Church. He graduated from Dunbar High School and St. Paul Polytechnic Institute and College; he went on to serve in the United States Army. He was last employed by Ford Auto as a salesman until his retirement.

William was an avid golf fan and enjoyed supporting Tiger Woods and Virginia Tech. William affectionately known as 'Bill," "Poppy Bill," and "Pop Pop," always had a quick wit, words of wisdom, and open heart.

The family would like to express their thanks for the extraordinary care given by Centra Hospice, Helen, Sylvia, Melvin, Carl, and their families.

Condolences may be sent to tharpfunerlhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The family has my deepest sympathy!
Jacqueline Byrd-Tillman, Esquire
March 24, 2021
Sorry to hear of the loss of Irvine. He was a good, loving, caring, kind man. Praying for the family.
William and Gloria Robinson
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results