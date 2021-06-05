Menu
William N. "Billy Or Bo" Jefferson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
William N. "Billy or Bo" Jefferson

William N. "Billy or Bo" Jefferson, 74, of Gladys, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with his faithful wife by his side.

Born April 9, 1947, he was a son of the late Elmer and Doris Mitchell Jefferson. Billy was the loving husband of 50 years to Patricia T. Jefferson. Billy was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church where he was actively involved in many activities. He was employed by BWXT for more than 45 years, retiring in 2015.

Billy is survived by his wife, Patricia; two children, Jennifer Brooks (Chad), William Jefferson Jr. (Amanda); six grandchildren, Kendall Jenkins (DJ), Hunter Brooks (Bri), Caleb Jefferson, Sydney Jefferson, Caleb Hines and Emily Hines; one great-granddaughter, Scarlette Brooks; and one brother, Michael Jefferson (Tonya). Further survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends. Billy loved his faithful companion, Charlie.

After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was an avid Lynchburg Hillcats fan and a member of the Hillcats Auxillary. Billy never slowed down after retirement and enjoyed spending mornings with his breakfast club, driving his wife to work, and watching his grandchildren in sporting events. Billy never met a stranger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 11452 Wards Rd. Rustburg, Va. Relatives and friends are welcome at Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Waterlick on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. Private family burial will take place on Monday at Christ Episcopal Cemetery.

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hyland Heights Baptist Church
11452 Wards Rd., Rustburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of your loss Pat! I have missed seeing you and Billy at the hospital! Zach shared the sad news with me yesterday when I was volunteering there. I pray for you in this time of great grief.
Ann Kreft
Other
June 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to Pat and the family. Billy was a great guy, I sure do miss you both volunteering..
Ron. Rao
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Dad. Prayers for you and your family.
Don and Teresa Farley
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Jeffrey Holmes
Other
June 7, 2021
Pat, family and friends, We were sadden to hear of your loss. Even though hard I know Billy will be missed.. He was always a nice guy to us and liked by everyone it appears. C.W. thought alot of him when they were were ushers, etc. May his heavenly home going give you peace and comfort that he knew his Lord and Savior. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Janet and C.W. Nunn
Other
June 6, 2021
Family - so sorry to hear of Billy's death. He was always so kind and friendly. I always saw him at LGH working as a volunteer and he was always smiling and seemed to enjoy helping others. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ramona Lawrence
June 6, 2021
I never met Billy, but worked with his brother Mike for many years. Since Billy and Mike look so much alike, I'm sure if you met one you met both. Praying that God will wrap all of the family in his loving arms and give them comfort as they grieve. Bubba
Bubba Humphries
Friend
June 6, 2021
Pat, we were so sorry to hear about your loss. Heaven has received another dear soul. We hadn't seen you'll for quite a while. Prayer for comfort and peace for you and the children.
Linda & Wayland Grubbs
Friend
June 6, 2021
Mike, I am so sorry to hear of your Brother's passing. May God ease your pain. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family at this difficult time.
Faye P. Madonia
June 6, 2021
Pat sorry to hear about Bo we really missed him at work, praying for your family
Shirley Litchford
Work
June 5, 2021
Pat and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Billy was a good man, always kind and friendly to everyone. He loved those Hillcat´s games. My fondest memories are from the little church growing up. May God comfort and bless you. Larry and Vickie
Vickie Ennis, Myrtle Beach, SC
Family
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results