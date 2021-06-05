William N. "Billy or Bo" JeffersonWilliam N. "Billy or Bo" Jefferson, 74, of Gladys, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with his faithful wife by his side.Born April 9, 1947, he was a son of the late Elmer and Doris Mitchell Jefferson. Billy was the loving husband of 50 years to Patricia T. Jefferson. Billy was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church where he was actively involved in many activities. He was employed by BWXT for more than 45 years, retiring in 2015.Billy is survived by his wife, Patricia; two children, Jennifer Brooks (Chad), William Jefferson Jr. (Amanda); six grandchildren, Kendall Jenkins (DJ), Hunter Brooks (Bri), Caleb Jefferson, Sydney Jefferson, Caleb Hines and Emily Hines; one great-granddaughter, Scarlette Brooks; and one brother, Michael Jefferson (Tonya). Further survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends. Billy loved his faithful companion, Charlie.After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was an avid Lynchburg Hillcats fan and a member of the Hillcats Auxillary. Billy never slowed down after retirement and enjoyed spending mornings with his breakfast club, driving his wife to work, and watching his grandchildren in sporting events. Billy never met a stranger.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 11452 Wards Rd. Rustburg, Va. Relatives and friends are welcome at Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Waterlick on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. Private family burial will take place on Monday at Christ Episcopal Cemetery.