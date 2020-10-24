William Landon Bryant
William Landon Bryant, 75, of Madison Heights passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 18, 1945 in Allens Creek, Va. He was the son of the late Odell Landon Bryant and Marion Elberta Bryant.
William is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Barbara McFadden Bryant; his daughter, Cynthia Hargis and her husband Sean of Madison Heights; a grandson Tray Landon Hargis; and his little canine companion Foxy Lady.
William was a graduate of Amherst County High School. He retired from Flowserve with 43 and half years of service. William was an active member of Gladstone Baptist Church where he served as head deacon for many years. He served in the Navy aboard the ship the U.S.S. Austin. During his retirement, William enjoyed attending events at the Amherst Monroe Ruritan Club where he served as President, Vice President, and Secretary and hunting with the Churchill Hunting Club
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev Jeff Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Family will receive friends and family from 6 until 8 p.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 24, 2020.