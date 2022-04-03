William LeSure
William LeSure departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Heartland Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by a roomful of loving friends (several of whom were former coworkers).
William was born on April 3, 1965, to the late William Draper LeSure and Evelyn Byrd Draper LeSure. Those who knew William, will remember his smiling blue eyes and his willingness to make his point known. He marched to the beat of his own drum. William loved the simple pleasures. William received his BA in English and Masters in Education from Lynchburg College. He maintained a lifelong interest in films and literature. He particularly relished arcane horror films. He hosted a local TV program for several years, interviewing friends and acquaintances. He was an original podcaster, before internet. There were days when he frequently visited Givens Books, Barnes and Noble, Cleary's Video or Estates Revisited. He was a Man About Town. Even with his illness he continued to recommend books, films and local eateries to his visitors. The love of his life, bar none, was his lovely godchild, Rosemary Kristiana Lane. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.