William "Doc" Riley Malloy Jr.



October 26, 1946 - December 1, 2020



William "Doc" Riley Malloy Jr. of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 74.



Doc was born in Lynchburg, Va. on October 26, 1946. He attended E.C. Glass High School and Virginia Episcopal School. He served in the U.S. Army and United States Air Force and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina in 1973.



After serving as the tennis pro at Oakwood Country Club in the 1970s, Doc moved to Hilton Head Island and was instrumental in establishing tennis programs throughout the Island. Doc was the first tennis professional at Wexford Plantation's Tennis Club beginning in 1983 and has been a staple of Wexford tennis until he retired last year. Although Doc would love for his legacy to be measured by tennis prowess, he is best known for his kindness, big smile, positivity, eccentric outfits, and funny one-liners. Hilton Head has certainly lost an Island legend with the passing of Doc but his memory will live on through beautiful sunsets at the Tiki Hut, Happy Hours at Reilley's, Rolling Stones songs, great tennis shots and the wonderful stories and memories he has left with us. We should all be so lucky to live such a full life.



Doc is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Ame Malloy Middleton; her husband, Jim Scott; and granddaughters, Rivers and Ellis, of Bluffton, S.C. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Malloy Sackett (Luck); brother, Luke Joseph (Joe) Malloy, both of Lynchburg; and sister, Mary Helen (Molly) Malloy of Santa Fe, N.M.; as well as his niece and nephews, Luck Sackett Jr. of Virginia Beach, Peter Sackett (Sherri), Elizabeth Stroud (Aaron), and Luke Malloy, all of Lynchburg.



He was predeceased by his father, William "Bill" Riley Malloy Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Kavanaugh Malloy; and brother, Francis Paul Malloy.



A celebration of Doc's life will take place outside on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Reilley's on the South End of Hilton Head Island with pandemic protocols followed. A graveside memorial service is planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Doc may be made to Volunteers in Medicine, 15 Northridge Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.