William "Doc" Riley Malloy Jr.
October 26, 1946 - December 1, 2020
William "Doc" Riley Malloy Jr. of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 74.
Doc was born in Lynchburg, Va. on October 26, 1946. He attended E.C. Glass High School and Virginia Episcopal School. He served in the U.S. Army and United States Air Force and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina in 1973.
After serving as the tennis pro at Oakwood Country Club in the 1970s, Doc moved to Hilton Head Island and was instrumental in establishing tennis programs throughout the Island. Doc was the first tennis professional at Wexford Plantation's Tennis Club beginning in 1983 and has been a staple of Wexford tennis until he retired last year. Although Doc would love for his legacy to be measured by tennis prowess, he is best known for his kindness, big smile, positivity, eccentric outfits, and funny one-liners. Hilton Head has certainly lost an Island legend with the passing of Doc but his memory will live on through beautiful sunsets at the Tiki Hut, Happy Hours at Reilley's, Rolling Stones songs, great tennis shots and the wonderful stories and memories he has left with us. We should all be so lucky to live such a full life.
Doc is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Ame Malloy Middleton; her husband, Jim Scott; and granddaughters, Rivers and Ellis, of Bluffton, S.C. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Malloy Sackett (Luck); brother, Luke Joseph (Joe) Malloy, both of Lynchburg; and sister, Mary Helen (Molly) Malloy of Santa Fe, N.M.; as well as his niece and nephews, Luck Sackett Jr. of Virginia Beach, Peter Sackett (Sherri), Elizabeth Stroud (Aaron), and Luke Malloy, all of Lynchburg.
He was predeceased by his father, William "Bill" Riley Malloy Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Kavanaugh Malloy; and brother, Francis Paul Malloy.
A celebration of Doc's life will take place outside on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Reilley's on the South End of Hilton Head Island with pandemic protocols followed. A graveside memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Doc may be made to Volunteers in Medicine, 15 Northridge Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.
Doc was the first person outside my immediate family who showed an interest in me playing tennis. He actually showed up one afternoon at my football practice with Billy Webb and gave me my first trophy ever for tennis. I still remember the thunderbird. I may have forgotten the lessons and advise, but I have never forgotten him. I will forever be grateful for his time and Introduction to the sport that I continue to love to this day.
Jonny Reid
December 21, 2020
Doc-- You were one of the marvelous characters to ever grace the sands, courts and watering holes of this island. Your wit and charm, sass and smile will live here forever. Hope you get all the calls up there....just keep rockin'.
Curry Kirkpatrick
Friend
December 10, 2020
Doc and I went to the same high school, Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Va. He was there for a post graduate year and was the best player on the basketball team (leading scorer) and lead the tennis team. Doc was a great athlete, but I will always remember him for a short story he wrote in high school. It was written in the late 60’s and is about a tennis match. He is writing about the match and all the close calls begin to. Go his way so he can win. The last sentence let’s you know he was playing a black guy. Heavy stuff for that time. Doc was a unique guy and will be missed. My condolences to his family and friends, Bill Bollin
Bill Bollin
Friend
December 8, 2020
I had just turned 35 and was anxious to play in my first 35’s tournament at Fripp Island. Unfortunately, my first round was against Doc. I remember it well- I think he won 6-3, 6-2 but it was easy to remember his name through time. My condolences to the family. I was sorry to see his name in the paper.......
Gene Grace
December 8, 2020
Earl Weaver
December 8, 2020
I met Doc some 50 years ago as he once dated my sister when they were in high school. After I graduated from South Carolina he offered me my first tennis teaching job at Palmetto Dunes. I came to realize it was more stringing rackets than anything else but he was a kind and generous person no less. We would run into Doc several times over the years we would come to the island. He will certainly be missed. May you be in God's arms my friend!
Earl Weaver
Friend
December 8, 2020
From the minute I met Doc as a 10 year old running around the tennis courts in Harbour Town in the late seventies, we became lifelong friends. He would always have a smile and a story to share. A true Island great.
Richard Crose
Friend
December 8, 2020
This should bring David Lauderdale out of retirement, Doc is certainly “Legend “
Bart Whiteman
Friend
December 7, 2020
He was a wonderful person who help our family in the early 70s to come to HHI. Our parents & his parents would great friends. You will be missed by so many people. Bless your family!
Chuck Hall
Acquaintance
December 7, 2020
Remembering 50 years of happy memories both on the courts and all about the Island.