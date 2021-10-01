Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Edward "Stick" Mann Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
William Edward "Stick" Mann Jr.

William E. "Stick" Mann Jr., 66, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Pamela Lawson Mann.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 12, 1955, he was the son of the late Rachel Mayberry Mann and William Edward Mann Sr.

He retired after 46 years as a Precision Assembler with Flowserve. Stick was a Union member for 46 years, a Chief Steward for 5 years, and a Shop Steward for over 20 years. A sports enthusiast, he loved everything Raiders, Redskins, and UVA but his favorite events to watch were his grandkids sports. Stick will be remembered for his "smooth" corner jump shot.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Billy Mann and wife, Kelly, of Appomattox, and Jason Mann of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Clay Mann, Paisley Mann, Levi Mann, and Brooks Mann; a special nephew, Frank Smith; numerous other nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Marley.

He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Otto Smith.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Spout Spring Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Dan Davis.

The family will be receiving friends at the home.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Spout Spring Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
34 Entries
What a terrific guy. He will be missed by so many who knew him. Words are never enough to console a grieving family and friends, but have solace in knowing how many people loved Stick Mann. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
J.D. & Pam Rothgeb
November 14, 2021
Sorry to hear about “Stick” passing, I’m just lost for words. If it’s anything Pam or you need Billy just let me know, will keep you guys in our prayer.
Terry Trent
Family
October 7, 2021
Billy, I'm so sorry to learn of your father's passing. I'll keep you & your family in my prayers. Much love to you & yours.
Cristy Corbin
Friend
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with your family. Co-worker
Alfreda Dixon
Work
October 4, 2021
Pam & family, we’re extending our deepest sympathy to you all at this very sad & difficult time. Because you & I were such close friends, William was as well. He was a sweetheart & I know you loved him so. He’s gone way too soon, but boy, what great memories you have. Sending you hugs & prayers for comfort in all the days ahead.
Gail (Layne) & Tommy Wheeler
Classmate
October 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you all in the days ahead. We pray that your precious memories will help with cope with your loss. Pam, Billy, Jason and the rest of family you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cindy & Lewis Anthony
Friend
October 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Every time I heard Hoss Cartwright I thought of "Stickmann" because that was the nickname he gave me. Prayers for all of his great family.
Robert & Valerie Carter
Friend
October 1, 2021
Pam and family-thinking of you during this difficult.
Kay Lynch
Classmate
October 1, 2021
Pam. So Sorry for yor Loss! Prayers for Peace and Comfort for Family..
Mike Keesee
October 1, 2021
Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day unseen, unheard but always there. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dwight Mays
Friend
October 1, 2021
Pam and family you are in my prayers for God's comfort and strength. Stick was a good man, he set a high example. I remember him visiting his dad at Babcock Manor, he was a loving son and I know a dedicated husband and father. Wonderful memories will keep him alive in your heart.
Susan (Rosser) Jones
October 1, 2021
I had not seen Stick for quite some time but remember as a friend. He was always smiling and shaking his head from side to side causing his long hair to wave in the breeze. When he step onto the basketball court, he was all business. I still hear the crowd yelling the name Stick, over and over.
Russ Tomlin
Friend
October 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers for comfort and peace.

Love,
Beverley, Vicki & Shelly
Shelly Franklin
Family
October 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and have you in our prayers for comfort and peace.

Love,
Beverly, Vicki, and Shelly
Beverly, Vicki & Shelly Franklin
Family
October 1, 2021
Pam and family,
I am so very sorry to hear about Stick’s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Miriam Ferris Beard
Classmate
September 30, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God comfort you and your family in your time of need.
Ronald & Debbie Harris
Friend
September 30, 2021
Pam and Family, I am so saddened with the loss of William "Stick". He was a friend and a great guy! He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. With Sympathy, Kitty Farris
Farris Kitty
Friend
September 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers for Peace.
Tricia and Jeff Garrett and family
Friend
September 30, 2021
We are deeply sadden by your loss. May God give you comfort and peace. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Martha and Mike Nash
Friend
September 30, 2021
To a great cousin and loving person.. We love you stick and you will be greatly missed.. From: The Mayberry sisters... Laura Jane Nash, Shelia Anne Booker, Lesley Dawn Kornegay
Dawn Kornegay
Family
September 30, 2021
Sincere Condolences.
Phil Seay
Friend
September 30, 2021
Pam & Family,
We were saddened to hear of Stick's passing. May the memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry he was such a great person who loved everyone he never knew a stranger he was always friendly to everyone who came across him and always a funny and warm attitude towards everyone and I know he’s sadly going to be missed love you all and praying for you all
Laura Jane Mayberry Nash
Family
September 30, 2021
Pam and family - I am heartbroken to hear about Stick. He was a great man and automatic from the corner with that jumper. My deepest sympathies go out to you and the family. I will keep you in my prayers.
Mark Eggleston
Classmate
September 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Pam, Billy and Jason. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are just broken of this news of Stick.
Brian and Sheila Booker
Family
September 30, 2021
Pam and family, we are so profoundly saddened by your loss. Stick was a true friend to all his fellow classmates and anyone he ever met. We are praying God will grant you comfort and peace in the difficult days ahead.
Steve & Dale
Dale Weakley
September 30, 2021
Billy and family - My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Paula Jones
Coworker
September 30, 2021
Pam, I was so sad to hear about your loss. If we can help in any way, let us know.
Charlotte Hamlett
Friend
September 30, 2021
"Stick" will always be remembered as a smooth basketball player, probably the best hair in high school and just an all round good guy. Gone way you soon, thoughts and prayers for Pam and family.
Michael Buckner
Classmate
September 30, 2021
Pam and family, may God comfort you during this sad time. William will be missed.
Brenda & Earl Primm
Classmate
September 30, 2021
John Carr
Friend
September 30, 2021
Pam and family ~May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers n love sent.
Tommy & Rita Eagle
Friend
September 30, 2021
Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Ralph and Denise Totty
September 30, 2021
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him.....
Bill Harvey
Classmate
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 34 of 34 results