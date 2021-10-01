William Edward "Stick" Mann Jr.
William E. "Stick" Mann Jr., 66, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Pamela Lawson Mann.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 12, 1955, he was the son of the late Rachel Mayberry Mann and William Edward Mann Sr.
He retired after 46 years as a Precision Assembler with Flowserve. Stick was a Union member for 46 years, a Chief Steward for 5 years, and a Shop Steward for over 20 years. A sports enthusiast, he loved everything Raiders, Redskins, and UVA but his favorite events to watch were his grandkids sports. Stick will be remembered for his "smooth" corner jump shot.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Billy Mann and wife, Kelly, of Appomattox, and Jason Mann of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Clay Mann, Paisley Mann, Levi Mann, and Brooks Mann; a special nephew, Frank Smith; numerous other nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Marley.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Otto Smith.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Spout Spring Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Dan Davis.
The family will be receiving friends at the home.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 1, 2021.