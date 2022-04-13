Menu
William C. Nester
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
William C. Nester

William C Nester, 87, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022.

He was born in Pittsylvania Co., Virginia, in 1934. In 1956, William "Bill" married Jean C Nester. From this union Albert, Stephanie and Michael were born. He was a devoted husband and father. William was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Coates Nester and his brother, Philip Nester.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Albert (Ian Zachary), Stephanie (Barbara Smallwood) and Michael (Kim); his grandchildren, Giada and Ronan; sibling, Cynthia Miller, a host of nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Diuguid Funeral Services, 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Service will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Internment following service at 2 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Rd,, Forest, VA 24551.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 13, 2022.
