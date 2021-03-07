William "Buzzy" Hutchings Overbey
William "Buzzy" Hutchings Overbey Jr., 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was the husband of Josephine W. Overbey for 59 years.
He was born at Lynchburg's Virginia Baptist Hospital to the late William Hutchings Overbey and Anne Woodson Overbey of Rustburg. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters Burks Overbey Harkins (Keith) and Stuart Wheatley Overbey; his four grandchildren, Elora Overbey, William Finley Overbey, Anne Harkins, and Holly Harkins; one great-grandson, James Russel Stringfield; and his good friend, Leroy Jones. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Anne Foss.
Buzzy graduated from Virginia Episcopal School in 1957, matriculated from the University of Virginia in 1961, then received his J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School in 1964. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi and Eli Banana Ribbon Society.
After graduation in 1964, he joined his father's Rustburg law firm, which was known as Overbey & Overbey Attorneys at Law until David Hawkins joined the firm in the early 1970s. Buzzy practiced law at what is now known as Overbey, Hawkins, Wright & Vance until he fully retired in 2011. He also during this time served as District Court Judge for Campbell County.
Helping people was his greatest motivation in practicing law. He loved his hometown of Rustburg and the people in it and was a member of the Rustburg Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed playing golf and collecting antique automobiles, but the most important thing to him always was his family. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
The family would especially like to thank his caregivers, Ellen Justice, Janet Nuckles, and Kim Bateman.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Campbell County Historical Society, P.O. Box 595, Rustburg, VA 24588.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.