William Hutchings "Buzzy" Overbey
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
William "Buzzy" Hutchings Overbey

William "Buzzy" Hutchings Overbey Jr., 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was the husband of Josephine W. Overbey for 59 years.

He was born at Lynchburg's Virginia Baptist Hospital to the late William Hutchings Overbey and Anne Woodson Overbey of Rustburg. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters Burks Overbey Harkins (Keith) and Stuart Wheatley Overbey; his four grandchildren, Elora Overbey, William Finley Overbey, Anne Harkins, and Holly Harkins; one great-grandson, James Russel Stringfield; and his good friend, Leroy Jones. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Anne Foss.

Buzzy graduated from Virginia Episcopal School in 1957, matriculated from the University of Virginia in 1961, then received his J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School in 1964. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi and Eli Banana Ribbon Society.

After graduation in 1964, he joined his father's Rustburg law firm, which was known as Overbey & Overbey Attorneys at Law until David Hawkins joined the firm in the early 1970s. Buzzy practiced law at what is now known as Overbey, Hawkins, Wright & Vance until he fully retired in 2011. He also during this time served as District Court Judge for Campbell County.

Helping people was his greatest motivation in practicing law. He loved his hometown of Rustburg and the people in it and was a member of the Rustburg Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed playing golf and collecting antique automobiles, but the most important thing to him always was his family. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

The family would especially like to thank his caregivers, Ellen Justice, Janet Nuckles, and Kim Bateman.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Campbell County Historical Society, P.O. Box 595, Rustburg, VA 24588.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's hard to imagine Rustburg and tge surrounding communities without Judge Overby. He helped to build a fine law practice and cared about his community. My husband, Larry Cowart, Sr. knew him for many years and thought the world of Buzzy. He and Buzzy are probably swapping some stories in heaven. I'm sending my sympathy and prayers to his family
Carolyn Rosser Cowart
March 9, 2021
My prayers are with you all at this time. I was so blessed to have known this amazing man & will carry the memories with me of my youth and spending time with Burks & family. God Bless
Nanci Dodson Tucker
March 8, 2021
Sorry to hear the passing of Mr. Overbey. He was a very kind man and Caring person to my family. He will be missed. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Monica Petty
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Burks an family.
Wanda Vaughan
March 8, 2021
RIP, you were an awesome person. thanks for all you did for Bob & me. Hugs & Prayers to the family.
Norma Turns
March 7, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers of peace and comfort during this time of loss.
Donna Cash,Retired Real Estate Tech, Lynchburg Va.
March 7, 2021
I was very shocked to hear of the passing of Mr.Overbey. He was such a kind man and very dear to my family (Hezekiah Murrell- my dad). The family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Bridget Murrell Moore
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss , I have many childhood memories of our school years at Rustburg and playing hide and seek in the evenings on the courthouse lawn. RIP
Patricia Tweedy Klement
March 7, 2021
Judge Overbey was truly an icon of our Community both at work and home. Some of my fondest memories include your family joining ours around tennis courts in my High School years with Burks. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Eve Emerson Rynard
March 7, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family. I have lots of warm childhood memories with Burks in your home.
Gaye Mitchell Jordan
March 7, 2021
