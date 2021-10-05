William Edd Roberts
William Edd Roberts, 80, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was the husband of the late Jean Elder Roberts.
Edd was born January 13, 1941, in Charlotte County, a son of the late Edgar Cobbs Roberts and Lucille Childress Roberts. Edd honorably served his country in the United States Army and was retired both as a Shipping Supervisor with Montague-Betts Company, Inc. and as a Realtor. He was an avid U.V.A. sports and a Washington Redskins Football fan. Edd was also a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Donna Drinkard (Jimmy) of Lynchburg, Cheryl Walton of Lynchburg, and Terry Roberts (and girlfriend Susan Crawley) of Forest; five grandchildren, Nicole Walton Hart (Taylor), Matt Walton, Connor Roberts, Stephanie Hazelwood (Robbie), and Jeremy Drinkard; seven great-grandchildren, Jayce Padgett, Bryce Hazelwood, Braden Hazelwood, Mikayla Drinkard, Aleah Hart, Alayna Hart, and Ashtyn Jean Hart; two sisters, June Keeling and Nancy Dodd (Ralph); and one brother, Mike Roberts (Jackie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Roberts; a sister, Christine Yeatts and brother-in-law, Alvin Yeatts,Sr.; a son-in-law, Jeff "Bear" Walton; and a nephew Alvin Yeatts Jr.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Edd's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with Pastor Brad McMullen officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.