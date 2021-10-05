Menu
William Edd Roberts
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
William Edd Roberts

William Edd Roberts, 80, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was the husband of the late Jean Elder Roberts.

Edd was born January 13, 1941, in Charlotte County, a son of the late Edgar Cobbs Roberts and Lucille Childress Roberts. Edd honorably served his country in the United States Army and was retired both as a Shipping Supervisor with Montague-Betts Company, Inc. and as a Realtor. He was an avid U.V.A. sports and a Washington Redskins Football fan. Edd was also a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Donna Drinkard (Jimmy) of Lynchburg, Cheryl Walton of Lynchburg, and Terry Roberts (and girlfriend Susan Crawley) of Forest; five grandchildren, Nicole Walton Hart (Taylor), Matt Walton, Connor Roberts, Stephanie Hazelwood (Robbie), and Jeremy Drinkard; seven great-grandchildren, Jayce Padgett, Bryce Hazelwood, Braden Hazelwood, Mikayla Drinkard, Aleah Hart, Alayna Hart, and Ashtyn Jean Hart; two sisters, June Keeling and Nancy Dodd (Ralph); and one brother, Mike Roberts (Jackie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Roberts; a sister, Christine Yeatts and brother-in-law, Alvin Yeatts,Sr.; a son-in-law, Jeff "Bear" Walton; and a nephew Alvin Yeatts Jr.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Edd's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with Pastor Brad McMullen officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
VA
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and Jackie, so very sorry to read of Edd´s passing! Larry enjoyed the good times with y´all! Bet they are making music together now! Prayers for your family! Shelby Holt
Shelby Holt
October 7, 2021
CL And I Were at Randolph Henry With Edd and Jean. Always something to laugh about and and Oh how he and Jean loved to dance!
Nancy Ramsey Carwile
Friend
October 7, 2021
My condolences to the loving family of Edd. I would walk my shih tzu up and down the street and always had to stop and visit. My dog would not let us pass by without his greeting Edd. Then came the teasing... I will dearly miss him and Tommie still stops by the house and stares at his chair. He will be cherished in our hearts forever
Jill Howard
Friend
October 6, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of your dad`s passing. We always loved his sense of humor and he will be missed by many. May God grant each of you the peace that passeth all understanding. With our Deepest Sympathy, Doris and Jerry
Doris and Jerry Brammer
Friend
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Edd. I know he and Jean are together again. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this time. I am sorry I will not be able to attend the services but will be thinking of the entire family in the days ahead.
Linda Anderson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Thanks for always putting a smile on my face Edd. You will be missed by many. Love and prayers go out to family and friends.
Christy Ashwell
October 5, 2021
