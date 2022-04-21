William RobertsonOctober 12, 1938 - April 19, 2022William E. "Bill" Robertson, 83, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday April 19, 2022, at his residence.Born in Amherst, Va., on October 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Marvin E. "Monk" Robertson Jr, and Edith Miller Robertson. Bill graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., and received his Associates degree in Business from Phillips Business College in Lynchburg, Va.He retired from GE/Ericsson after 39 years of service as the Manager of Mobile Radio Service Parts. He was a member of the GE Elfun Society. He was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church, Amherst Monroe Ruritan Club (Member and past President), Honorary member of the Amherst Fire Department, and member and former chairman of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority.He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He was a perfectionist with his lawn work and winter wood supply. He loved getting together with friends and especially family gatherings that he felt so blessed to have. Bill was able to see all of his family on Easter Saturday which was a true blessing for him.During the last couple of years of Bill's life, his health deteriorated while suffering with vascular dementia. He and his family wanted him to remain in his home and the family would like to thank his caregivers, Vivian Farmer and team, Elaina, Tina, "Z", and Tanisha, and Shirley Morris. The family would also like to thank Catalina Schoonmaker for her dedicated care to "Mr Bill" over the past 5 years. Additionally, the family would like to thank the care received from Dr Scott Wade, Dr Peter Betz, Kim Parr NP, and Lynchburg General Hospital. Thanks also to Centra Hospice for their excellent service and care during Bill's last 6 months.He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Margaret Angus Robertson; one son, W. Blake Robertson, and wife, Lisa Scrivener Robertson, of Amherst; one daughter, Leslie Robertson Hise and husband, Jerry L. Hise, of Monroe; and three grandchildren, Hayden Robertson of Amherst, Chris Hise and girlfriend, Cheyenne Mills, of Monroe, and Sallie Anne Robertson. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Leroy Cash Jr. (Angie) of Amherst, Jennifer Anderson (D.K) of Amherst, and Meghan Cash and boyfriend, Jodes Murphy, of Amherst; two step grandchildren, Malik Anderson and fiancée, Jamie Pugh, of Charlotte, N.C., and Jaden Anderson of Amherst; special cousin, James W. "Jim" Garner Jr., of Roanoke, who was considered a brother, as well as many other close family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, JoAnne McDonald Robertson.The funeral will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Monroe United Methodist Church, Monroe, Va. Burial will follow at the Amherst Cemetery, Amherst, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Monroe United Methodist Church, Monroe, Va., and at other times at the residence.In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make memorial contributions to consider the Amherst Fire Department, P.O. Box 711, Amherst VA 24521, Monroe United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 237, Monroe, VA 24574, or Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501.Driskill Funeral Chapel