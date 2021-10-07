William Ray Scott
William Ray Scott, 72, of Evington, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, October 4, 2021. William was born on February 4, 1949, in Powder Springs, Tenn., the son of the late Vernon Scott and Nellie Cook Scott.
William met the love of his life, Anne Harrell Scott at East Texas Baptist University in 1972 where they earned their undergraduate degrees together. William and Anne celebrated 48 years of marriage in March of this year. William and Anne built a life together overflowing with love. William loved to travel with Anne and see God's beautiful creation. Early in their marriage William served in missions to India and Greece while pastoring churches in West Virginia, Kansas, and Louisiana. William cherished spending time with Anne, their children, and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his two children, Philip Scott (Heather) of Spotsylvania, and Natalie Walther (Christopher) of Lynchburg, and five grandchildren, Gabrielle Scott, Benjamin Scott, Nathan Scott, Joseph Walther, and Evelyn Walther. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe P. Acuff and stepbrother, Roy Glenn.
William earned his master's at Southwestern Seminary, doctorate at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and retired as a professor with Liberty University where he taught for over 29 years. He also served on the Board of Horizon Behavioral Health for nine years and attended Community Fellowship Baptist Church. William never met a stranger and welcomed any opportunity to fellowship with his students, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of William's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with William's cousin, Pastor R.J. Seal officiating. Interment will be held privately with family at Virginia Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.