William E. "Bill" Spriggs
William E. "Bill" Spriggs, 92, of Appomattox, Va., passed away on March 27, 2022, at Appomattox Health and Rehab. He was the husband of the late Rita Nodoro Spriggs.
Born in N.J., on May 18, 1929, he was the son of the late Earl Spriggs and Margarite Leary Spriggs. After 33 years, Mr. Spriggs retired from Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany, N.J., to become an assistant manager of the traffic department. As a boy he was a boy scout for four years, a sea scout for one year, and as an adult he was scout master of Troop 122 in Rockway, N.J., for 10 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the occupation forces with the 88th Infantry Division in Italy. He returned to the U.S. November 1947 and was transferred to the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, N.C., for two years. Spriggs was discharged in October 1949 as Corporal. He joined the Army Reserve in January 1950 and served 10 years. He was discharged from the 78th Infantry as 1st Sergeant. Spriggs was a charter member and original facilitator of Clover Hill Village and was instrumental in acquiring, moving, and reconstructing Wesley Chapel, one of the oldest churches in the county, and the Martin/Grady Family Log Cabin.
Mr. Spriggs was a member of the American Legion post 104 in Appomattox. He was also a VFW life member of post 5351 in Whippany, N.J., and a member of Lynchburg chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the Appomattox County Historical Society. Bill enjoyed porch sitting with family and he loved to read especially with a cat in his lap.
He is survived by his son, Thomas W. Spriggs of Appomattox; four friends that were like family, Valarie Taylor, Scott Kessler, Jennifer Lynn Hurd, and Devon Beatty; and his fur babies, Katie, Lady, Sadie, Fred, Jerry, and Dusty.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Struble.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery with Janice Fraser officiating, with military rights accorded by American Legion Post #104 and VFW Post #9855 Combined Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 5, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider Clover Hill Village, P.O. Box 235, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.