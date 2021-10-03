William John TuzikWilliam John Tuzik, "Grampy, Billy, Willy, Wawa Tucci" formerly of Shelton, Conn., passed away peacefully in Forest, Va. on Saturday, September 25, 2021.Bill graduated from Shelton High School in Shelton, Connecticut and obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting from Sacred Heart University. He worked for Perkin Elmer as an inventory specialist and later worked for Home Depot until his retirement.Anyone who knew him would appreciate his collection of gadgets and gizmos and his passion for woodworking. He was a proud veteran of the Army Reserves and had a strong love for his country. Bill, above all, loved being Grampy to his four grandchildren, listening to oldies music, and game nights around the table with the ones he loved.Bill was preceded in this journey by his parents, John and Helen Tuzik and his son, Brian Tuzik, all of Shelton, Conn. Bill lives on in the hearts of his two sisters, Joan Bukoski (late husband Jack) of Shelton, Conn., and Patricia Alagno and her husband, Richard, of Naples, Fla. His love and affection will always be felt by his daughters, Stacia Halko, wife of David, and their children Jacob and Addie Mae of Ledyard, Conn., and Amanda Pierzala, wife of William, and their children, Del and Luke, of Forest, Va. He will be dearly missed by his former wife Karen Smerling of Shelton, Conn., and many loving nieces and nephews and a wonderfully large group of extended family and lifelong friends.Services will be held in Connecticut.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory