The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
William John Tuzik
Shelton High School
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
William John Tuzik

William John Tuzik, "Grampy, Billy, Willy, Wawa Tucci" formerly of Shelton, Conn., passed away peacefully in Forest, Va. on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Bill graduated from Shelton High School in Shelton, Connecticut and obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting from Sacred Heart University. He worked for Perkin Elmer as an inventory specialist and later worked for Home Depot until his retirement.

Anyone who knew him would appreciate his collection of gadgets and gizmos and his passion for woodworking. He was a proud veteran of the Army Reserves and had a strong love for his country. Bill, above all, loved being Grampy to his four grandchildren, listening to oldies music, and game nights around the table with the ones he loved.

Bill was preceded in this journey by his parents, John and Helen Tuzik and his son, Brian Tuzik, all of Shelton, Conn. Bill lives on in the hearts of his two sisters, Joan Bukoski (late husband Jack) of Shelton, Conn., and Patricia Alagno and her husband, Richard, of Naples, Fla. His love and affection will always be felt by his daughters, Stacia Halko, wife of David, and their children Jacob and Addie Mae of Ledyard, Conn., and Amanda Pierzala, wife of William, and their children, Del and Luke, of Forest, Va. He will be dearly missed by his former wife Karen Smerling of Shelton, Conn., and many loving nieces and nephews and a wonderfully large group of extended family and lifelong friends.

Services will be held in Connecticut.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Losing a parent is one of the hardest things we go through in life. The tears you shed now show the love & memories you´ve shared over the years. I promise, one day, you will be able to remember with a smile. With deepest sympathy.
Terri Scalzi Soohey
Other
October 10, 2021
I have many wonderful memories of you, Bill, including building that massive deck on Sunrise Circle and visiting us in Hawaii You were a great guy. RIP...my love and condolences to Karen & Neil, Stacia, Dave and the children, Amanda, Will and the boys, as well as Patty, Richie and their family, Aunt Margaret, and Joanie and her family too. Prayers to you all. xo
Donna Norko-Gatins
Friend
October 4, 2021
A memory of you is when I had a sleepover in Stacia´s room. You came in the room to say good night and laughed hysterically for about 2 minutes. Of course we couldn´t help but bust out laughing. Then you came in a few more times just to make sure we couldn´t breath, we were laughing so hard. Definitely one of many cherished memories. You will be missed dearly. Love you.
Melissa Iwaniec
Friend
October 2, 2021
