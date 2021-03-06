When we moved to pine needle road Augusta Georgia in 1978, we met the nicest family next door. Bill and Alberta Wallis, Bill Jr., Mike, and Beth They all became dear friends. Big Bill, as he was called, was a veteran paratrooper. full of knowledge and tales about the army. We loved to listen to his stories; his knowledge of American history and its conflicts was huge. Alberta (Bill's "bride") is as sweet as they come. She taught at Saint Mary's Catholic school where she is remembered to this day. As the children grew up, we watched them develop into wonderful adults, get married, and move away to find their success. Which they all did. We visited them in Lynchburg when they left Augusta, and they took us to Bedford VA where Bill gave us the grand tour of the

National D-Day Memorial where he was docent, all the while sharng his personal memories of service. We respected his knowledge and his patriotism as well as his service to this country. Truth be told, we remember the days as his next door neighbor as " the good old days"! Tom & Darlyn Greene

Tom Greene Neighbor March 7, 2021