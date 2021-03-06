William Wallis
March 4, 2021
William Wallis, 82, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at a family home in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A retired United States Army officer – having served in the 82nd Airborne Division and three tours in Vietnam as a combat infantryman – Bill was a lifelong learner and student of military science in and beyond the classroom. Among his most valued postings were those at Fort Benning, Georgia where he served as an instructor of Advanced Infantry Training at the United States Army Infantry School, and at United States Army Berlin Command in Germany where he served in various leadership roles.
He spent his last 10 years as a devoted volunteer at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia leading walking tours for visitors eager to learn more about the "most important day in civilization" and how members of the United States armed forces continue to make tremendous sacrifices every day to protect the freedoms of all United States citizens.
"Just an old paratrooper," Bill was proud to have maintained 60-year friendships with those with whom he served closest in the 509th Airborne Infantry Regiment, meeting annually for long weekends to discuss Republican politics while enjoying good food prepared by friends and drinking bourbon by the fire.
He eagerly anticipated watching Ohio State University football games on television and eating White Castle hamburgers, usually together. And he particularly loved spending time with his children, their spouses, and grandchildren for extended vacations in destinations from Europe to Asia and Virginia to Colorado.
Bill and his wife of 54 years, Alberta, had a passion for international travel, visiting more than 100 countries in their time together, often to be with friends and relatives in Europe and the Middle East.
He is survived by his beloved wife, three children and their spouses, six grandchildren; brother and sister.
Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate
and the National D-Day Memorial www.dday.org/make-a-donation-online
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 6, 2021.