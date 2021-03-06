Menu
William Wallis
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
William Wallis

March 4, 2021

William Wallis, 82, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at a family home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A retired United States Army officer – having served in the 82nd Airborne Division and three tours in Vietnam as a combat infantryman – Bill was a lifelong learner and student of military science in and beyond the classroom. Among his most valued postings were those at Fort Benning, Georgia where he served as an instructor of Advanced Infantry Training at the United States Army Infantry School, and at United States Army Berlin Command in Germany where he served in various leadership roles.

He spent his last 10 years as a devoted volunteer at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia leading walking tours for visitors eager to learn more about the "most important day in civilization" and how members of the United States armed forces continue to make tremendous sacrifices every day to protect the freedoms of all United States citizens.

"Just an old paratrooper," Bill was proud to have maintained 60-year friendships with those with whom he served closest in the 509th Airborne Infantry Regiment, meeting annually for long weekends to discuss Republican politics while enjoying good food prepared by friends and drinking bourbon by the fire.

He eagerly anticipated watching Ohio State University football games on television and eating White Castle hamburgers, usually together. And he particularly loved spending time with his children, their spouses, and grandchildren for extended vacations in destinations from Europe to Asia and Virginia to Colorado.

Bill and his wife of 54 years, Alberta, had a passion for international travel, visiting more than 100 countries in their time together, often to be with friends and relatives in Europe and the Middle East.

He is survived by his beloved wife, three children and their spouses, six grandchildren; brother and sister.

Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate and the National D-Day Memorial www.dday.org/make-a-donation-online
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 6, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Alberta, Bill, jr., Beth, and Mike!
I can't tell you how Very Sad I was to hear about Bill's passing. He was a wonderful man as well as Great Husband and Father as I knew him.
Our years together with you and Bill and the kids in Berlin, Germany bring back many fond memories as well as time together when we came back. My only regret is that we that we lived so close to you when you were in Augusta and we were in Columbia that we did not get together more often. However, those were busy times raising our families, etc.
Please know that all of you are in my Heart and My Prayers at this Very Sad time.
God's Peace and Love,
Sue Netzloff
Sue Netzloff
Friend
March 17, 2021
I enjoyed meeting Bill and Alberta and spending a few weekends at their lovely home in Lynchburg. Bill escorted a classmate of mine and Army buddy of Bill's through the D-Day Memorial where we attended the most impressive D-Day Celebration. Prayers for Alberta and family.
Janet Good
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
Condolences, Prayers and Love to Alberta and the entire Wallis family.
With pen in hand (actually fingers on the keyboard) I conjure up great memories of Bill during our Army tour of duty in the 509th ABN in Mainz, Germany and continuing with our recent years of the classified Goatrope Field Training exercise at a secret military base in VA. Bill exercised his duties a Officer in Charge with great efficiency and a high degree of intellect combined with a sense of humor. Bill we will miss you as you join the Great Jumpmaster in the Sky.
Mike - Old Army Buddy
Mike Locascio
Served In Military Together
March 8, 2021
I offer my sincerest condolences to Bill's family. OC 4-62 is getting smaller and poorer as we lose brothers like Bill.
ROBERT LANDIN
March 7, 2021
When we moved to pine needle road Augusta Georgia in 1978, we met the nicest family next door. Bill and Alberta Wallis, Bill Jr., Mike, and Beth They all became dear friends. Big Bill, as he was called, was a veteran paratrooper. full of knowledge and tales about the army. We loved to listen to his stories; his knowledge of American history and its conflicts was huge. Alberta (Bill's "bride") is as sweet as they come. She taught at Saint Mary's Catholic school where she is remembered to this day. As the children grew up, we watched them develop into wonderful adults, get married, and move away to find their success. Which they all did. We visited them in Lynchburg when they left Augusta, and they took us to Bedford VA where Bill gave us the grand tour of the
National D-Day Memorial where he was docent, all the while sharng his personal memories of service. We respected his knowledge and his patriotism as well as his service to this country. Truth be told, we remember the days as his next door neighbor as " the good old days"! Tom & Darlyn Greene
Tom Greene
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
Bill, you're sense of loyalty towards family, friends and you're devotion in serving your country will always be remembered and sorely missed. Gale and I, will keep you and your family in our prayers. God bless.
Robert / Gale Arnott
Friend
March 7, 2021
Bill was a friend starting with our Infantry OCS class in 1962. We went to Mainz Germany and as roommates served together in the 504th and 509th Airborne. In later years he was a shining member of our annual military muster of friends called the 'Goatrope'. A true hero to many, his integrity, loyalty, dry humor, and intelligence will be remembered by all that were blessed to know him. Many thanks to Alberta and Family for sharing Bill, and please know that you have our prayers and condolences.
Jerry (Helga) Hilson
Friend
March 6, 2021
Bill and I worked the same Thursday and Saturday shifts at the National Dday Memorial for the better part of 10 years. Later, Alberta joined us and over time we became family. At first he was so quiet that I wondered if I would ever get to know him but all you had to do was ask him a question about WWII and he was off and running....We both liked college football, history and politics and he was always ready to jump up and take the next tour if the Rockettes showed up. He LOVED sharing his knowledge to new generations....particularly young people. If ever there was a man who
served his country with honor it was Bill. I will miss my friend. My heart breaks for Alberta and his lovely family and my prayers are with them. It was my honor to call him friend.
Jennifer Winter
Friend
March 6, 2021
Thank you for the love, support, training and knowledge, Grandpa Bill.
We will always love you!

William, Jack and Sheila
Sheila Schweers Wallis
Family
March 6, 2021
Bill was a quiet man with dry humor wit and a most interesting person to talk to. I preferred to listen. My husband and I met Alberta and Bill when we volunteered at the DDAY memorial. He was a walking history book with charm. People would come to me in the gift shop and tell me what a fantastic tour guide he was. I grew to love and respect him. There is now a piece of my heart broken. RIP, our dear Bill. Mac and Deanie
Deanie McFarland
Friend
March 5, 2021
