William "Billy"



Wayne



Gone But Not Forgotten The years we've shared have been full of joy. The memories we've made will go on and on. You've opened our eyes to see what it all means. So now that you're gone, how can we forget; Because you were the greatest out of all we have met.



Love you, Your devoted wife, Ruby Ann Wayne; loving daughter, Tamara Wayne Brown; devoted son-in-law, Joseph Brown Jr.; and two beautiful grandchildren, Kamryn and Christian Brown



Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.