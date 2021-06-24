Willie T. Williams
Willie T. Williams, 77, of Bedford passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
Born in Bedford, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joretta Ray Moye Williams; father, Floyd Tinker Williams; mother, Edna Goff Williams Overstreet; brothers, Floyd Allen Williams and Gerald Thomas Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Ann Williams of Eastman, Ga.; brothers, Edward Lester Williams of Thaxton, Steven Wadsworth Williams of Hurt; sisters, Frances Jane Williams Davis of Gladys, Rachael Williams Dudley (Melvin) of Hurt, and Nancy Adelle Weeks of Christiansburg; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gary Shupe officiating. The family will receive friends after service at the residence at 3892 Otterville Rd., Bedford, Va.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
