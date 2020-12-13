Winifred "Win" Clement
November, 25, 1926 - November 18, 2020
Winifred "Win" Clement, age 93, passed away on November 18, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. She was born on November, 25, 1926, in London, England, to Bertie and Hannah Standring.
Win grew up during the years preceding World War II. At the age of 12, she was among the thousands of children evacuated to "the country" for safety from the nightly bombing raids on London. Three years later, having completed her schooling, she returned to London to be with her family and to begin her working career.
After a short stint with the office of Revenue & Customs, Win went to work for the Bank of England. She remained there until 1954, when she met and married Carter Clement, an American serviceman stationed in England. A year later, Win came to America for the first time. She marveled at the "accents" she had only heard "in the movies". Shortly thereafter, Win became an American citizen.
As a military family, Win and Carter moved frequently and raised two children. During several of her husband's year-long overseas deployments, this responsibility fell solely on Win. In 1973, after Carter's retirement from the Air Force, the family relocated to Lynchburg, Virginia.
Win spent 36 happy years in Lynchburg. She sang with the Sweet Adelines chorus, bowled in numerous leagues and enjoyed spending time with her many good friends. In 2009, Win and Carter moved to Marietta, Georgia, to be closer to their children. She continued to enjoy traveling and spending time with her family.
Win was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Albert and Derek, and her husband. She is survived by her children, Judith Schroeder (Guy) and John Clement (Crystal).
A memorial service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in the spring of 2021.
Win had a lifelong love for all animals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your local animal rescue organization in her memory. For online condolences, please visit www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com
H.M. Patterson and Son Canton Hill
1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30068
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.