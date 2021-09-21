Winifred Evelyn Johnson
December 28, 1924 - September 18, 2021
Winifred Evelyn Wright Johnson, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Wallace Owen Johnson.
Born December 28, 1924, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Carrie Wright. She was retired from C&P Telephone Company (now Verizon) and a long-time member of Timberlake United Methodist Church as well as a former member, pianist and soloist at Fairview United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the telephone company retirees' Pioneer Club.
She is survived by one daughter, Ann Kristen Perry and her husband, William, of Atlanta, Ga. and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven brothers.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church-Food Bank, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Diuguid Funeral Service-Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Diuguid Funeral Service, Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.