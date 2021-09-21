Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winifred Evelyn Johnson
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Winifred Evelyn Johnson

December 28, 1924 - September 18, 2021

Winifred Evelyn Wright Johnson, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Wallace Owen Johnson.

Born December 28, 1924, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Carrie Wright. She was retired from C&P Telephone Company (now Verizon) and a long-time member of Timberlake United Methodist Church as well as a former member, pianist and soloist at Fairview United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the telephone company retirees' Pioneer Club.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann Kristen Perry and her husband, William, of Atlanta, Ga. and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven brothers.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church-Food Bank, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Diuguid Funeral Service-Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service, Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.