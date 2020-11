Winnie Frances Beale GreenWinnie Frances Beale Green, 98, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Barty Green.A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with pastor Dave Moquin officiating.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.