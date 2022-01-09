Menu
Wyatt Bernard Davis
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Wyatt Bernard Davis

January 10, 1949 - January 7, 2022

Wyatt Bernard Davis, 72, of Forest, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was the husband of the late Betty Gail Melton Davis.

Born in Bedford on January 10, 1949, he was a son of the late Edward Bernard Davis and Florence Gibbs Davis.

He is survived by his siblings, Walter E. Davis (Sandra), James R. Davis, Alline D. Rhodes (Ken), Sarah D. Turner; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Heidi.

The family would like to thank Maria and Carrie for their love shown to Wyatt and the family.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the residence, 3318 Blackwater Road, Forest, Va.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the American Cancer Society or Centra Hospice.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
at the residence
3318 Blackwater Road, Forest, VA
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
First I would like to say that it was my pleasure getting to know Wyatt and more of the family as I assisted him in the ladder part of his journey here on earth. I must say though,I selfishly wish we could have had a little longer together for I miss my buddy so much already! My heart and prayers are now with his Brothers and Sisters as we say our final goodbyes tomorrow, never the less on Wyatts 73rd Birthday! Also a special Thank-you to Maria for all of your help. I truly appreciate you! Now, Until we meet again... my sweet friend, I'll be missing you!
Carrie Roman
Friend
January 9, 2022
