First I would like to say that it was my pleasure getting to know Wyatt and more of the family as I assisted him in the ladder part of his journey here on earth. I must say though,I selfishly wish we could have had a little longer together for I miss my buddy so much already! My heart and prayers are now with his Brothers and Sisters as we say our final goodbyes tomorrow, never the less on Wyatts 73rd Birthday! Also a special Thank-you to Maria for all of your help. I truly appreciate you! Now, Until we meet again... my sweet friend, I'll be missing you!

Carrie Roman Friend January 9, 2022