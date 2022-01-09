Wyatt Bernard Davis
January 10, 1949 - January 7, 2022
Wyatt Bernard Davis, 72, of Forest, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was the husband of the late Betty Gail Melton Davis.
Born in Bedford on January 10, 1949, he was a son of the late Edward Bernard Davis and Florence Gibbs Davis.
He is survived by his siblings, Walter E. Davis (Sandra), James R. Davis, Alline D. Rhodes (Ken), Sarah D. Turner; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Heidi.
The family would like to thank Maria and Carrie for their love shown to Wyatt and the family.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the residence, 3318 Blackwater Road, Forest, Va.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the American Cancer Society
or Centra Hospice.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.