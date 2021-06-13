Menu
Zachary Amos Schrock
FUNERAL HOME
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA
Zachary Amos Schrock

Zachary Amos Schrock, 19, of Gladys, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayer go out to you on the loss of precious Zack. My prayers are for that peace that passes all understanding.
Judy Bell Gasser
June 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your son, Zachary. Prayers for peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
Randy and Roberta Cash
Family
June 15, 2021
I have very fond memories of the two years I got to know your sweet Zack. He was a pleasure to teach and truly had a wonderful spirit about him. He was a super student and a mighty good friend to his classmates. I am thankful for the time God allowed me to spend with him in history class and at William Campbell. I´m so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Becky Bennett (WCCS History/Civics teacher)
Becky Bennett
School
June 14, 2021
