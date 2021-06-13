To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayer go out to you on the loss of precious Zack. My prayers are for that peace that passes all understanding.
Judy Bell Gasser
June 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your son, Zachary. Prayers for peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
Randy and Roberta Cash
Family
June 15, 2021
I have very fond memories of the two years I got to know your sweet Zack. He was a pleasure to teach and truly had a wonderful spirit about him. He was a super student and a mighty good friend to his classmates. I am thankful for the time God allowed me to spend with him in history class and at William Campbell. I´m so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Becky Bennett (WCCS History/Civics teacher)