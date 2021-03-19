Rev. Zane Allen Abbott Sr.
The Rev. Zane Allen Abbott Sr. of Forest, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home. Zane was born on May 29, 1942, in Covington, Ky., the son of Carl and Edna Abbott.
He was the loving husband of Burma Carman Abbott. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Glenn Abbott of Covington, Ky.; son, Allen Abbott and wife, Conda, of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; his daughter, Paula Sloan and her husband, Greg, of Forest, Va.; son, Tim Abbott of Kelowna, British Columbia; his grandchildren, Brandon Sloan and wife, Samantha, of Forest, Va., Cameron Sloan and wife, Liz, of Forest, Va., and Lauren Sloan of Lynchburg, Va., Megan Abbott of Ringwood Hampshire, England, Nathan Abbott of Vernon, British Colombia, and Bethany Abbott of Vernon, British Colombia; and great-grandchildren, Witten Sloan and Macallan Sloan.
The Rev. Abbott served as a missionary pastor, and church planter for 43 years in Canada and among the American military in Japan. He served on several short- term ministries in the Philippines and Africa. In recent years, he and his wife started and ran Mountain View Ministries in Forest, Va., to assist missionaries, ministers, and the military.
A celebration of Zane's life and his service for his Lord will be conducted at Heritage Baptist Church on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jerry Kroll officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
We would like to thank Centra Hospice, the staff at CVS Cottontown, and Dr. Mark Kleiner for their excellent care.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.