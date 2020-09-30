My goodness, I learned of my favorite Chiropractor's passing from my sister who lives in Lexington. I was introduced to Dr. Robson back in the mid '70's (when I came back from the Air Force) from my Mom, Grace Pack. She absolutely adored him and he was so helpful with her health. I made an appointment and he examined me and did some strength tests through Applied Kinesiology...he then told me I have a weak liver...at the age of 25, I had a weak liver. I bought some supplements from him, I truly wish I could remember what they were because my complexion was greatly improved showing my liver was detoxing and cleansing. He gave me some exercises to do for my misaligned hip and lower back (which he said I inherited from my Mother) and I still do those exercises today and it's kept me from back surgery, I'm sure. I was a patient for a couple of years, but job losses caused financial troubles and I was forced to stop the visits. To this day, I still have a troubled liver, but I'm under the care of a Gastroenterologist. I'll always remember his kind demeanor and wise council, I've always judged other Chiropractors against him and none of them are par with him, hardly anyone practices Kinesiology, which I 100% believe in. I moved to Hampton Roads in 1988 and I've missed him for 45 years. Prayers for peace and comfort for his family, friends and patients during this difficult time. God bless.

Matthew Pack Friend September 28, 2020