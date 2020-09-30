Menu
Search
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. Robert "Bob" Robson
Dr. Robert "Bob" Robson

September 6 , 1941 - September 24, 2020

Dr. Bob Robson passed away on September 24, 2020, at his residence unexpectantly to his family and friends but most expectantly to his Heavenly Father. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Kimberly (Klmmell) Robson; his two sons, Jason Robson and Todd Robson and his wife, Studley Robson; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of Virginia; and two half sisters, Terry and Cathy of Ohio.

Dr. Bob was raised in Ohio. After marrying his wife and finishing chiropractic school in Chicago, he and his family moved to Virginia in 1969. He opened his chiropractic business in Fishersville and faithfully served his patients for 51 years until his death. He truly loved his profession and loyal patients. Dr. Bob also served as an elder at Community Fellowship Church for many years. He had a great passion for the Word of God and ever deepening desire to know Jesus more and more each day. Outside of Jesus, Dr. Bob's greatest joys were his wife and family.

Dr. Bob was also seen regularly at Gypsy Hill Golf course with his golfing gang enjoying one of his favorite pastimes. In addition to the golf course, he could be spotted in the stands at many wrestling tournaments. As a former wrestler and high school referee, wrestling brought him great joy. Though these sports brought him great delight, nothing made him happier than his two faithful dogs; Mulligan and Brennan, who like everyone else that loved Dr. Bob will greatly miss him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Grace Christian School Activities Center, 1218 Middlebrook Ave., Staunton. Family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Dr. Bob's favorite ministries, Blessed Hope Champions in Kampala, Uganda which serves over 700 Ugandan orphans. Check can be made to Community Fellowship Church, 19 S. Market St., Staunton, VA 24401, in memo "Dr. Bob Champions."

McDow Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
Grace Christian School Activities Center
1218 Middlebrook Ave, Staunton, Virginia
Oct
3
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Grace Christian School Activities Center
1218 Middlebrook Ave, Staunton, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
I was one of his first patients when he came to Waynesboro has been my Chiropractor for years, Kim and family I’m so sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family.
Becky Wells
Friend
September 29, 2020
My sincere sympathy to you, Kim, and your family! May you cherish the memories of your happy life together!
Cindy Martin
Coworker
September 29, 2020
What a blessed gift Dr Robson was giving to help heal our backs , and a warm heart to share with you as well , will be so missed , nobody could do what he would do , what ever time it took to help you , he would spend on you , even with other patients waiting , such a rarity these days .
He will be missed , but not forgotten , with faith one day i will see him again !!
Ronnie & Brenda LaFollette
Friend
September 29, 2020
So wish we were able to spend more time with each other. Very proud of him and the man he was.
Terry Tillman
Family
September 29, 2020
My goodness, I learned of my favorite Chiropractor's passing from my sister who lives in Lexington. I was introduced to Dr. Robson back in the mid '70's (when I came back from the Air Force) from my Mom, Grace Pack. She absolutely adored him and he was so helpful with her health. I made an appointment and he examined me and did some strength tests through Applied Kinesiology...he then told me I have a weak liver...at the age of 25, I had a weak liver. I bought some supplements from him, I truly wish I could remember what they were because my complexion was greatly improved showing my liver was detoxing and cleansing. He gave me some exercises to do for my misaligned hip and lower back (which he said I inherited from my Mother) and I still do those exercises today and it's kept me from back surgery, I'm sure. I was a patient for a couple of years, but job losses caused financial troubles and I was forced to stop the visits. To this day, I still have a troubled liver, but I'm under the care of a Gastroenterologist. I'll always remember his kind demeanor and wise council, I've always judged other Chiropractors against him and none of them are par with him, hardly anyone practices Kinesiology, which I 100% believe in. I moved to Hampton Roads in 1988 and I've missed him for 45 years. Prayers for peace and comfort for his family, friends and patients during this difficult time. God bless.
Matthew Pack
Friend
September 28, 2020
I was one of Dr. Robson’s patients and you could tell he loved his profession he would usually walk into the room whistling and making a joke. He will be truly missed. So sorry for his wife and family at this difficult time my prayers are with you.
Susan Painter
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020