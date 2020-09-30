Menu
Harry Clay Tomlin
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Harry Clay Tomlin

Harry Clay Tomlin died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 28, 2020. He was born in Albemarle Co., on May 6, 1942, to the late Jim Tomlin and Lou Ellen Fisher Tomlin. Harry was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, a sister, daughter, Rose Snyder, and grandson, Kyle Southern.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Nancy Tomlin; daughters, Diana Tomlin, Cindy Jarratt, and Beckie Southern (Tim); grandchildren, Mandy Wells, Trisha Southern, Bradley Pleasants, Jacob Pleasants, and Miranda Jarratt; six great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Davis and Jean Templeton.

Harry was a pipe fitter by trade and an avid drag racer and owner of Bad News.

Special thanks to Dr. Donald Lee and UVA Cancer Center, special friends Sonny Heatwole, Ed Hunt; Becki Dawson Kidd, Al Carpenter, Ernie Smith, Danny Frazier, Dorothy Wright, Butch Brown and too many more to list.

Friends are welcome to stop by their home at 924 S. Delphine Ave., Waynesboro. Donations may be made in his honor to the Waynesboro Rescue Squad.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Dennis Bradley. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980
Oct
1
Graveside service
Augusta Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
