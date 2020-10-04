Menu
Samuel Conway Henderson
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
Samuel Conway Henderson

February 13, 1964 - October 1, 2020

Samuel Conway Henderson, 56, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Augusta Health.

Born on February 13, 1964, in Waynesboro, he was the son of Charles Preston Henderson Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Barker) Henderson. On November 6, 1993, he married the former Kimberly Dawn Davis, and they shared a blessed marriage of 26 years.

Sam was a member of Valley Covenant Church. He was currently employed by Segra (formerly Lumos) where he worked in maintenance for 23 years. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children, especially watching them play sports and going fishing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie Henderson and Charles Preston Henderson Jr.

In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his two children, Nathan Henderson and girlfriend, Sierra, of Waynesboro and Jeremy Henderson and girlfriend, Kaeli, of Stuarts Draft; brother, Darrell Henderson and wife, Cindy, of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

The family will specify a time they will receive guests at their home through an online social media post.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Valley Covenant Church, 2910 W. Main St., Suite A, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Our heart hurts for you Kim and your family. And also for Fuzzy and Mary! Please know that we are praying that God will keep you close in his arms during this time!
James and Betsy Henderson
October 5, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about your loss. As a member of Valley Covenant I had the pleasure of worshipping with you all before the Covid-19 outbreak. Im sure Sam is in the arms of his Lord now. My prayers are with you.
Jan Burkett
October 5, 2020
Sam was a wonderful co-worker always had a smile. He was a good man liked by all. Kim I am so sorry for your lose. I know your pain.
Margie Fields
October 5, 2020
Sam was an amazing friend to me always had that smile on his face like he was gonna say or do something funny !! Sam was a godly man he loved his church family was always committed to his church his children and wife he will be missed by so many love ones god bless to the Henderson family my prayers are with you all
Belinda via
October 3, 2020