Garrie was one of the sweetest, kindest people I was blessed to have in my life. She sincerely cared for and about everyone. She lifted you up when you were down and was always encouraging and positive. I have many fond memories of working and playing with Garrie, including a fun family trip to NYC. I treasured our many conversations at Supper Club and the fact that she always asked about me and my family. The world is a sadder and darker place without Garries shining light and she will be greatly missed by all who were touched by her life. Sending love to all her family.

Cookie Wright October 8, 2020