Andrew H. Mawyer
1984 - 2020
BORN
1984
DIED
2020
Andrew H. Mawyer

Andrew Hunter Mawyer, 36, husband of Elizabeth (Tabor) Mawyer, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 28, 1984, in Waynesboro, the son of David and Carol (Wade) Mawyer.

Andrew was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, received an Associates Degree at BRCC and a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science at JMU.

He was employed by Western State Hospital in the Information Technology Department and loved the comradery that he shared with his co-workers. Andrew found great purpose in his work.

He loved his family and his friends. Likewise, he was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. He was caring and compassionate, seeing others for who they were.

Andrew had a great laugh and smile and an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

He liked to challenge people to think as well as thinking for himself.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include a step-daughter, Ty Little; paternal grandparents, Janice and Kenneth Mawyer; and many special friends and relatives. Andrew's lifelong friends were Will Lowery, Justin Gallop, Dallas Floyd, and Mike Frushour.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Love INC., P.O. Box 1003, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Please accept my heartfelt sympathies on your loss. =O=O=•
Sandy Fisher
October 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mawyers and the WSH family.
Adam Goodrich
October 8, 2020
I am blessed to have known such an amazing young man. It breaks my heart to hear this news and my prayers pour out for his wife, step-daughter, parents and grandparents. Will, Justin, Dallas and Mike. I know all to well the loss of such a close friend. May a peace and comfort that can only come from God flood your souls as you mourn for Andy.
Scott Hashagen
October 8, 2020
David and family, I’m so very sorry for your loss. May Gods peace and love surround you and comfort your hearts.
Rose Schleifer
Friend
October 8, 2020
Andrew was always so pleasant to be around whenever he made an appearance on the units. He will truly be missed. My deepest and most sincere condolences David, and family.
Rebecca Ritchie
Coworker
October 7, 2020