Jesse Albert Meadows
November 29, 1927 - October 9, 2020
Jesse Albert Meadows, 92, a former resident of Lyndhurst, Virginia, passed away on Friday morning, October 9, 2020, at King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab of COVID-19.
A son of the late Milburn and Estelle (Eddy) Meadows, he was born November 29, 1927 in West Virginia. He was retired as an engineer with CFW and was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are her four children, Mike and Alene, Dennis and Mary, Debbie and Rick, and Ron and Diana. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gravesides services will be private at Augusta Memorial Park.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 10, 2020.