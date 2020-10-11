John Early Huddle Jr.
October 17, 1937 - October 10, 2020
John Early Huddle Jr. passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at his home in Waynesboro, Va. He was born in Rose Hill, Va. on October 17, 1937, son of John Early Huddle Sr. and Mae Ramsey Huddle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Joshua Forbes.
John is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Joyce Powell Huddle; two sisters, Shirley Pickeral (Johnny) and Sandra Bentley; his brother, David Huddle (Jenny); his four children, Robin A. Sims, Rebecca A. Forbes (Ryan), John E. Huddle III, and Christopher L. Huddle (Shawna); three stepchildren, Kimberly M. Hargett, Sharon H. Liebenrood (Bill) and David B. Hargett (Tracey); eight grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren; plus a total of 12 great-grandchildren.
In the late 50's, John left his childhood home in Belspring, Va. and his studies at VA Tech to pursue a career. In Maryland, he became a skilled Meat Cutter and Trainer for Safeway Stores. Later, he joined Pepco, Potomac Electric in Maryland and then Virginia Electric Power in Charlottesville, where he handled Residential Power Distributions. In 1966, he joined the United States Department of Defense, as a Civilian serving in Information Technology at times for the Navy, but mostly with the Army for a total of 38 years. In 2004, he and Joyce retired on the same day. Retirement gave them the opportunity to travel extensively and John now had time to enjoy his passion for gardening. He attended the VA Tech Agricultural Extension Service, became a Master Gardner and later served on the Board of MG for the Shenandoah Valley. As a tribute to his wife, Joyce, he added Roses to their gardens. They enjoyed memberships in the Local, Richmond, and National Rose Societies. John became a Certified Rosarian and gladly answered questions and taught classes based on his experience with his many rose bushes as well as a large variety of other flowers, herbs and vegetables in his garden.
He was an active member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro until later years when Parkinson's robbed him of the ability to serve or attend services.
As a tribute to John on what would have been his 83rd Birthday, the family will have a private Graveside Service at Thornrose Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W. Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 11, 2020.