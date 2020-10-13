Chester "Curtis" Wayne Campbell
July 12, 1938 - October 1, 2020
Chester "Curtis" Wayne Campbell, 82, loving husband of Patricia (Tronson) Campbell, of Phelan, Calif., passed away on October1, 2020, at Glory Home of Victorville, Calif.
Chester was born on July 12, 1938, in Waynesboro, Va., the son of the late John Everette and Thelma (McFaden) Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Blair) Simon of Philadelphia; his sister, Brenda Houff of Fishersville, Va.; and son, Wayne Campbell of Montpelier, Va.
Chester was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, later in life he attended the College of Great Falls in Montana. Before retiring in 2013 he was employed by Opportunities Inc. in Great Falls for 26 years as a Youth Employment and Training counselor and later Director of the program, working with at risk youth
Upon retirement he owned and operated Campbell's Books in Phelan. As an author himself, this was his dream job.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his extended family. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Patricia (Tronson) Campbell; his brothers, John (Thelma) Campbell of Fishersville, Va., and Roger (Alida) Campbell of Waynesboro, Va.; brother-in-law, David Houff of Fishersville, Va.; his children, daughter, Valerie (Joel) Rigoglioso of Fairfax, Va.; son, Shawn (Linda) Campbell; son, Charles Campbell of Great Falls, Mnot.; daughter, Alisa (Randy) Moats of Great Falls; son, Barry Campbell; son, Shawn Babbit of West Virginia; and daughter, Jennifer Tronson (Latif Laari) of Phelan, California. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Montana in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. in his name.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 13, 2020.