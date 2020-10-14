Curtis Wayne Coeyman
June 17, 1981 - October 12, 2020
Curtis Wayne Coeyman, 39, a resident of Fishersville, Va., passed away on Monday afternoon, October 12, 2020, at his home.
A son of Clarence Calvin Coeyman Jr. and Gladys Ann (Bryant) Coeyman, he was born on June 17, 1981 in Waynesboro, Va.
He was a loving son, brother, and most of all, a dedicated father to the greatest joy of his life, his daughter, Parker Jade Coeyman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Calvin Coeyman Jr.
Surviving are his mother, Gladys (Bryant) Coeyman and friend, Roger Lowery; daughter, Parker Jade Coeyman; sister, Rebecca Patton; grandfather and "Paw Paw", Clarence C. Coeyman Sr. and his wife, Helen; and nephew, Derek Patton.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. The family kindly asks that those attending please wear face coverings.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, in Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Robert Mansfield.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 14, 2020.