Christopher Allen Herring



Christopher Allen Herring, born on July 19, 1986, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Christopher was an artistic, humorous, nerdy, intelligent man. He loved his family and friends. He was always the protector and gave a hand to those who needed it. He loved all animals and had an interest in salt water aquatic life. He could draw anything imaginable he was incredibly talented. He was a gamer who took winning seriously. He enjoyed cartoons and the simple times with his family. Chris was about living in the moment. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his children, Caleb, Chandler (C.J.), and Ryleigh; his mother, Michelle Burdette and her partner, John Belew; his father, Trent Herring Sr, and his wife, Amy Herring; his fiancé, Sarah Park; his three brothers, David Benson, Trent Herring Jr., and Austin Herring; his sisters, Amanda Herring and Jessica Herring, and many nieces and few nephews.



Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 16, 2020.