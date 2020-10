James Quick



August 7, 1943 - October 17, 2020



James Grafton Quick, age 77, of Dooms Crossing Rd., Waynesboro, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Mcdow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A private service will be held at a later date.



Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 20, 2020.