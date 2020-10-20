Menu
Harriet Elizabeth Winston Johnson, 74, of Waynesboro, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville. There will be a receiving of family and friends and viewing, at the funeral home, Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service, 12 Noon. Entombment will be at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, Va.

Please share memories and condolences and view obituary online at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
