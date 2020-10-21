Menu
Raymond Junior Keene
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Raymond Junior Keene

November 25, 1945 - October 19, 2020

Raymond Junior Keene, 74, of Fishersville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home.

Born November 25, 1945, in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Rel Franklin and Georgia (Shortridge) Keene.

Prior to retirement, Raymond was employed with State Farm Insurance Company where he worked as an auto estimator. He was an automotive enthusiast who loved old cars. Raymond was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 680 Lodge and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 4129 Lodge. He was a Vietnam veteran who served his country honorably with the United States Army and was a member of the Staunton VFW Post 2216. He will be remembered as someone who loved to dance and always enjoyed visiting with friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Darline (Cassidy) Keene.

Survivors include his daughter, Tina Schriver and husband, Randy of Pa.; sisters, Ruth (Keene) Lambert and Gracie Lee (Keene) Scott; brother, William Ralph Keene; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, the family will have a memorial gathering at his home at a later date due to COVID-19.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Va., 22939.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
