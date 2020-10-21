Fred Edwin Childress
July 20, 1951 - October 19, 2020
Fred Edwin Childress, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont, Hospice House, in Charlottesville.
Mr. Childress was born on July 20, 1951 in Waynesboro, and was a son of the late William Edwin and Dorothy Virginia (Monroe) Childress. Fred worked in sales, mostly as an appliance specialist for various companies. He was an avid fan of Western Movies and baseball, and followed his son through his entire baseball career. He also enjoyed mystery novels and hunting. He was a lifelong member of the NRA. Fred was also very passionate about rescuing Jack Russell Terriers.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Chandra Persons and husband Matt of Selinsgrove, Pa.; son, Tristan Childress and wife, Ashley of Harrisonburg; sister Judith Kemp and husband, John of Apex, N.C.; brother, Mark Childress and Elizabeth Potts of Waynesboro; Tristan's mother Rita Gail Johnson; sister-in-law, Karen Childress of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Ethan and Kelsey Persons; niece, Jessica Kemp; nephews, Brian Childress, Brandon Childress, Derek Cash; numerous cousins and extended family members; and his beloved dog "Nemo". In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Childress; his paternal grandmother, Mattie Childress; and a nephew, Jason Kemp.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 21, 2020.