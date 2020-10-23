No words can Express the sorrow in your passing. We have been friends for over 20 years. We didnt talk every day or every week but that didnt change how we felt. You will always remain my sister in law and I will always love you and miss you. Rest in peace and pain free. God loves the Best and called you home to guide the rest. Love you always. Dawn and Shawn Sease.

Dawn Sease Family October 22, 2020