Milton Roosevelt Brooks



MACON, Ga.



Private (family only) graveside services for Milton Roosevelt Brooks were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Bryant Wardell Raines officiating. Public viewing was held on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m.



Mr. Brooks, 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Brooks; three children, David Hildebrand, Troy Brooks and Deneene Moore; sister, Evelyn (the Rev. Joseph) Walker; brother, Kenneth Brooks; three grandchildren, Taylor Hildebrand, Tyra Tate, and Tyrell Latimore, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Jones Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 1, 2020.