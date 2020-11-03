John PowellFebruary 1, 1930 - October 28, 2020John L. Powell passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, he was 90 years old. He was born on February 1, 1930, in Fincastle, Virginia. His daughter, Susan Bennett, and grandson, John, were by his side.John had resided at Waynesboro Manor in Waynesboro, Virginia, for the past 2 ½ years. He made many friends there and enjoyed all the activities. He was married for 64 years to Virginia Flint Powell. She passed away in 2015.He had a brother and three sisters. All have passed, his twin this past August.John was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served during the Korean War. He was very proud of his service and enjoyed the travel. John continued his travel after service. He was a long distance truck driver for several companies, including Morton's Frozen Foods and Smith's Transfer. He even owned his own trucks for several years. Finally, he moved to Waynesboro and worked for Houff Transfer in Weyers Cave. He drove for 30 years in all, until retirement at 65. He then worked for 15 years for Enterprise Car Rental until the age of 80! He made a lot of friends there.John leaves a son, Mike Powell and daughter-in-law, Esther Powell, of Troy, Va.; a daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Doug Bennett, of Mt. Sidney, Va.; and a daughter, Katherine and son-in-law, James Johnstone, of Fredericksburg, Va. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.John was "blessed". He knew it and appreciated everything and everyone in his life. He will be missed by his entire family. They don't make them like him anymore.The family wishes to thank the Hospice of the Shenandoah, in Fishersville, and Dr. Lee and Dr. Gillock for their excellent care.Contributions in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, or Waynesboro Manor, Waynesboro, Va.Services will be private.