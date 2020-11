Doris Hurst YoungDoris Hurst Young, age 94, loving wife of Dewey Burford Young passed away on October 31, 2020. Dewey passed away March 4, 2016. Born on November 25, 1925, she married Dewey on November 30, 1946. They had one beloved daughter, Carolyn, who passed away April 29, 1994.A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park. McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.