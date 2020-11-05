Mary Lynne Godwin
May 5, 1937 - November 3, 2020
Mary Lynn Godwin, 83, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Mrs. Godwin was born on May 3, 1937, in Denver, Colorado, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Evelyn (Christie) Setzler. Mary Lynn was a true matriarch of the family and loved her children and grandchildren above all things. She had a heart for all people and would give the shirt off her back to make you happy. She always was curious to what you had to say, and would make you feel like she genuinely cared even if it was about the dumbest thing.
Mary Lynn raised four children, put herself through nursing school, and then continued to care for others in the medical field. She was an avid animal lover, horse whisperer, and professional puppy snuggler. She was super crafty and could learn a trade in a second whether it be replacing a bulb in the vehicle, fixing drywall, redoing a flower bed, or even making homemade cards to send to all the people she loved. Mary Lynn was a mother first, but most importantly a friend. She will never be forgotten and will be a treasured memory for many more generations.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Godwin and Thomas Godwin, of Waynesboro; one daughter, Gretel Godwin Crum and husband, Adam, of Paso Robles, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jordan Crum, Troy Crum, Samantha Shover, and Brittani Crum; and one great-grandchild, Ava Watson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Godwin was preceded in death by a daughter, Liesl Godwin; a brother, Christopher Setzler; and her former husband, Lester Roy Godwin Jr.
All services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes because of her love for children and in honor of her daughter, Liesl.
Those wishing may share memories or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 5, 2020.