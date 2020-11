George AndersonGeorge William Anderson of Waynesboro, passed away on November 4, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1936, to the late William Lewis Anderson and Cornelia Lotts Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena Anderson and daughter, Angela Anderson. He is survived by nephews, Lee Roy Hensley of Dayton, Va., and Keith Hensley of Harrisonburg, Va.A graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks are required.