Donald Ray Dudley
Donald "Curley" Ray Dudley, 64, formerly of Crimora, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg.
He was born April 12, 1956 to the late William Franklin and Nettie Lee (Keys) Dudley.
"Curley" loved the mountains. He was a vinyl siding installer and automobile mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife and best friend, Rebecca Brown; brother, William "Billy" F. Dudley ll.
Survivors include his former wife, Beverly Deem; a son, Donald R. Dudley ll and fiancée, Christina James of Dooms; two daughters, Melissa Dievers and husband, Charles of Crimora, Ashley Dudley and fiancée, Dean of North Carolina; stepson, Jason Brown; stepdaughter, Selena Burnette; two sisters, Barbara Cook and husband, Sam, Leatrice Spangler and husband, David: eight grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Dylan, Katelyn, Kaylee, Logan, Ayden, O'Ryan; and five great- grandchildren.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held by his longtime friends, Danny and Debbie Brown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Car Wash Lane, Calf Mountain Road, Dooms.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 9, 2020.