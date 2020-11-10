Mary Jane Cale
June 5, 1940 - November 7, 2020
Mary Jane Cale, 80, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville, following a brief illness. She was born in Greenville, on June 5, 1940, a daughter of the late Jacob Derr Shiflett and Martha Ella Strickler Shiflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Franklin Cale Jr. and a son, William Edward Cale.
Survivors include her son, David D. Cale and his wife, Valerie, of Harrisonburg; two daughters, Cindy Hall and her husband, Stuart, of Staunton, and Barbara Newman and her husband, Kevin, of Virginia Beach; three brothers, Frank Shiflett, Marshall Shiflett and Charles Shiflett; one sister, Florence Breeden; six grandchildren, Carson Cale, Madeleine Cale, Billy Allen, CJ Allen, Jake Newman and Ryan Newman; and her beloved dog, "Dora".
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, conducted by Pastor Steve Paulus. Immediately following the graveside service the family will receive friends at Mary Jane's home.
The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home of Fishersville.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 10, 2020.