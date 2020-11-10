Menu
Lula R. Lee
1921 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1921
DIED
November 7, 2020
Lula R. Lee

Lula R. (McQueen) Lee entered into rest on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at her home, 276 Port Republic Rd., Waynesboro, Va. Her body will lie in repose for the only viewing at Christ Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 1312 C Street, Waynesboro, Va., from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. The celebration of life service will convene on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 301 South Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, Va. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, P.O. Box 1153, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus, all CDC guidelines will be followed at the viewing and funeral service.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I was sincere condolences to you and your family Love Nay&Coletha
I was sincere condolences to you and your family Price sr
Brother
November 9, 2020
Cousin Lula has always been an inspiration to me. Love you Cousin Lula
M D Bell-Bailey
Family
November 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to my sister & brother Nadine & Kenny.. May God continue to hold you & bless you!! Jimmy & Dianne
Robert Price
Brother
November 9, 2020