Peggy Ann Fisher
March 20, 1943 - November 9, 2020
Peggy Ann Fisher, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Born March 20, 1943 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Emmett Massie and Evelyn May (Willis) Zimmerman.
Peggy was a member of Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church. She thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors, hunting arrowheads and anything pertaining to Native American Indians, replenishing her bird feeder to feed the birds, tending to her flower beds, and rescuing dogs and providing them with a loving home. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Douglas Fisher; great-grandson, Trent Thurston; and a special dog, Bandit.
Survivors include her three daughters, DeLisa Fisher Coe and husband, Kenneth of Stuarts Draft, DeNise Fisher West and husband, William of Grottoes, and DeShanda Fisher Slusher and husband, Michael, of Stuarts Draft; son, Rufus Douglas "R.D." Fisher II of Waynesboro; ten grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; special cousin and friend, Ginny Ann Hall of Crimora; her loving dogs and cat, Rebel, Trouble, Peanut and Ranger; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Merle Fisher officiating. All those who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Gregory, Douglas Evans, Dylan Slusher, Michael Slusher, Bill Rodgers, and Kenny Coe.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 11, 2020.