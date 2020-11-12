Jenifer Choi-White
Jenifer Choi-White, 48, wife of William Jay White Jr., of Fishersville, passed on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 27, 1972 in South Korea, a daughter of Thomas and Jeanne (Buikema) Thorburn of Michigan.
Jenifer loved her role as a public school teacher. She was an accomplished artist, a wonderful cook, and enjoyed traveling.
She was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and earned her Master's at Eastern Mennonite University.
In addition to her husband of 20 years, family members include two daughters, Lily and Natalie White; stepson, Wesley White and wife, Mandee; a stepdaughter, Jackie White; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jon and Kristen and Matt and Christina; two brothers-in-law, Walter White and wife, Rhonda, and Mac White and wife, Liz; a sister and brother-in-law,Cindy and David Little; special aunt, Karen Tindell; special uncle, Sterling Thornburn; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and also immediately following the service.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 12, 2020.