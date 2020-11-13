Menu
Nathaniel Dorcus Sr.
1936 - 2020
Nathaniel Dorcus Sr.

August 11, 1936 - November 6, 2020

Nathaniel Marshall Dorcus Sr. peacefully departed to eternal life on Friday, November 6, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held. An inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium will be scheduled in the future.

Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory

619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, Virginia 22939
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
