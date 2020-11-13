Nathaniel Dorcus Sr.



August 11, 1936 - November 6, 2020



Nathaniel Marshall Dorcus Sr. peacefully departed to eternal life on Friday, November 6, 2020.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held. An inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium will be scheduled in the future.



Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory



619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939



Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 13, 2020.