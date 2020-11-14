Thelma Elizabeth Shirley
June 14, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Thelma Elizabeth Shirley, 92, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Stuarts Draft Christian Home.
Mrs. Shirley was born on June 14, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late George Winfield and Anna Wilhemena (Herrmann) Foard. She began her career in finance as a teller with the American Finance Company in Alexandria and advanced to a management position with the Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Upon her retirement she moved to their small farm in Oak Park where she enjoyed gardening and rural life. An avid quilter she opened The Little Shop, her hobby turned business, in Madison. Upon the death of her husband she moved to Madison and eventually served as Mayor bringing many improvements to the town. She later moved to Bridgewater, then finally to Stuarts Draft Retirement Community.
Mrs. Shirley loved the Lord Jesus Christ and actively served in churches throughout her life in various capacities. She was especially proud of the creation of the Bible Storytellers group at Muhlenburg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
Thelma was known for her determined personality and truly was an independent woman with a zest for life. She loved to travel with several of her close friends. Her eyes would light up at the mention of mountains, camping, campfires, Big Meadows Campground, and the Peaks of Otter. She treasured her family and especially enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren.
On June 10, 1946, she married Douglas Franklin Shirley, who preceded her in death on September 23, 1981.
Mrs. Shirley is survived by her sons, Brian Shirley and wife, JoAnne, of Afton, Va., and Glenn Shirley and wife, Monica, of Fort Morgan, Colo.; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Edith Monson, George Foard, and Douglas Foard.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church on the Hill in Fishersville, with Pastor Shane Lilly officiating.
A private family graveside will be held later at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Oak Park Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Christian School, 320 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 540-949-8383.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 14, 2020.