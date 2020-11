Virginia "Kitty" CoffeyDecember 25, 1942 - November 13, 2020Virginia "Kitty" Coffey, 77, wife of William Henry Coffey, of Stuarts Draft died at her residence on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born at Doe Hill, Virginia a daughter of the late Lloyd and Ressie (Puffenbarger) Botkin.The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home.A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastors Billy Coffey and Fred Salmon.Family and friends may sign the quest register at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com McDow Funeral Home1701 W Main Street Waynesboro,VA 22980